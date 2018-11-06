Re: the Nov. 4 article "Plan to amend Constitution would seek balanced budget, term limits in Congress."
First let me start by asking the Star why such a serious headline did not make it to the front page? While the populous is being distracted and inundated with grossly misrepresented political ads, the extremist Tea Party is quietly attempting to push through an “unprecedented Constitutional convention of the states.” The rationale that the "government is out of control and Congress won't deliver what people want", is ridiculous.
Did they forget that their Republican Party has been in control since before this administration, not to mention that currently they have all the power? Should the Tea Party succeed, we will be taken out of the equation and lose our voting rights in electing our legislators, etc. We have seen the results of an Electoral College election. The allowance of an Article V convention without states’ agreeing on the same topics would not benefit our nation. If this issue were to land in the laps of the Supreme Court, we can all guess how that is going to turn out.
Linda Dennis
East side
