It has become painfully aware to this voter that the left-wing nuts of the Democratic Party have but one mission in life and that is to destroy the Presidency and Donald Trump in the process. They didn't get their way with the Mueller Investigation and now are pressing forward with their litany of hate. It is not to move the country forward as Mrs. Pelosi tries to hypocritically claim. It is disturb, disrupt and destroy his Presidency, that matters most to those who claim to have our best interests at heart. Since he was elected, Pres. Trump has been targeted for character assasination. The night, he gave his inaugural speech, all you had to do is look at where the Dems were seated and note their looks of angst. Actually, they looked like they were suffering from terminal constipation.
Too bad. I thought there was some sanity left in the Democratic Party. I admit I was wrong.
Wesley Tucker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.