Re: the September 11 article "Prohibition has failed; let's try a new approach to drug crisis."
This article argues for the legalization and regulation of all currently illegal drugs based on the obvious failure of prohibition to stop consumption, just as it failed in the 1920's to control alcohol, creating the mob. Not only is prohibition ineffective in preventing undesirable behavior, but it results in illegal production and sale of unsafe products on the black market, creating a culture of violence. Taking the enormous profits from the equation through legalization renders the violence pointless as it controls for quality and safe use for those addicted. The demand in the United States feeds the horrors perpetrated by gangs in Mexico and elsewhere, provides money for terrorist groups, and increases the numbers of terrified citizens to our border. We do not need billions for a wall or a failed war on drugs; we need to legalize and control drug use in this country.
Paula Walter
Midtown
