It appears that it is the intent of the Trump administration to change or delete all legislation created during the Obama presidency, regardless of its value or validity. It seems President Trump harbors an extreme animosity for his predecessor and desires to make minute changes to previous legislation and attach his name to said legislation.
The President must be extremely anguished that since his departure, he has not been able to draw him into his childish antics. The current warfare that exists between the Democrats and Republicans has created a a governmental gridlock in this country that has greatly diminished our world leadership role. It may behoove The Independent Party to jump on their horse and "gitty up" Incidentally, without great pride, I am a registered Republican!!!
Aubrey Evans
West side
