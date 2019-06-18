Re: the May 26 article "Madam Speaker, it's time for us to save ourselves: Impeach."

It's hard to take Leonard Pitts Jr. seriously. His second sentence calls our president a "human catastrophe."

"There was something poignant in seeing Nancy Pelosi driven to prayer" It seemed disingenuous, not poignant.

There were reports that Donald Trump didn't storm into the room, and reports to the contrary. Mr. Pitts chose the

latter, it better suits his angry rant. He refers to Bill Clinton being impeached for lying under oath as a "relatively

trifling misdeed." Another example of rationalizing behavior of "one on OUR side." It was "Bill being Bill" and now

we have "It's just Joe being Joe."

"What's on the line here is the very rule of law, the DNA of America." How many times has that been written in

history? Come on, Leonard. You're better than that.

Russell Streiff

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments