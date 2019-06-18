Re: the May 26 article "Madam Speaker, it's time for us to save ourselves: Impeach."
It's hard to take Leonard Pitts Jr. seriously. His second sentence calls our president a "human catastrophe."
"There was something poignant in seeing Nancy Pelosi driven to prayer" It seemed disingenuous, not poignant.
There were reports that Donald Trump didn't storm into the room, and reports to the contrary. Mr. Pitts chose the
latter, it better suits his angry rant. He refers to Bill Clinton being impeached for lying under oath as a "relatively
trifling misdeed." Another example of rationalizing behavior of "one on OUR side." It was "Bill being Bill" and now
we have "It's just Joe being Joe."
"What's on the line here is the very rule of law, the DNA of America." How many times has that been written in
history? Come on, Leonard. You're better than that.
Russell Streiff
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.