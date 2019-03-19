It must be tiring to feel such moral outrage over such a wide variety of events. Mr. Pitts latest outrage is over the scandal where a few rich, privileged individuals paid to get their kids into universities where merit alone would not have sufficed. It is outrageous, to be sure, but to take the actions of a few and then condemn a whole class of citizens for it is tantamount to form of bigotry which Mr. Pitts proclaims he is against. These individuals committed criminal acts and should be prosecuted, but there are plenty of privileged kids who missed out on attending these high powered schools because they did not qualify and their parents were not criminals. Mr. Pitts loves to make us aware of his high moral standards while continuously violating the very standards he pretends to uphold.
Shelby Lawson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.