Re: the July 7 article "Change perspective, read more books by female authors."
So Leonard Pitts says he has an “Unconscious bias” against women writers. He fears he is not promoting “Diversity.” Actually, he has no unconscious bias. As he states, he reads what pleases him. However, if he really believes in his bias against women and wants to overcome it, I recommend a great woman author and philosopher, Ayn Rand. In reading Rand, Leonard will find–among other riches–the concept of Individual Rights. This will unscramble his thinking.
He will come to understand, for example, that groups are abstractions–unreal creations-- and have no rights. There are no “women’s rights,” “minority rights,” “gay rights,” etc. Only individuals have rights. Individual rights are the only kinds of rights that exist.
Reading Rand will enable Leonard to break free from Marxist “Group-think,” and escape to the real world of individuals, where he will find diversity of ideas.
Jim Douthit, retired teacher
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.