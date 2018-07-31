Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake are supposedly fair-minded people. If so, they should tell their fellow senators that Democrats should be allowed to see Judge Kavanaugh’s records. It’s outrageous that any Supreme Court nominee would be considered, much less voted on, without full vetting by both parties. That Sen. Mitch McConnell thinks this is acceptable is deplorable hypocrisy.
Flake and McCain should call him on it and let Democrats see the records, not because they deserve any special treatment but because it's how this is done, and everyone knows it. McCain and Flake should be leaders and say as much. Fight for fair, tested, Constitutional, and invaluable, Senate procedure.
Sara Nixon-Kirschner
Downtown
