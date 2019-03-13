Thousands of Arizonans feel let down by our Senate. Millions from other states feel the same. Trump has issued an emergency where there is none, and continues to ignore climate change even thought scientists have proven facts—all for the sake of big money promises. What about all the promises made to this country and the American people! The constitution of our country has been violated so often I have lost count. More people are realizing that they have been completely lied to and shoved aside by this administration. Resistance groups are at full force working to make change. This is a chance for the Senators to do right for us or earn a legacy of Trump’s cohorts in the biggest crimes against country and people! Senator McSally and Sinema will either be with us or out at the earliest chance. We are aware, we listen, we find the truth, we fight! And we will win, be part of it and do what’s right, no cowards will remain.
Marie Ouillette
Oracle
