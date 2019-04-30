Last week the star had headlines that read "Report reveals Trumps efforts to end probe," and "Mueller paints damaging picture of Trump." Both headlines printed on the front page and another a prominent location in the paper. Both titled to shed ill light on the President of the United States.
Relegated to the last readable page and placed in obscurity was the headline, "US claims for unemployment aid drop to lowest level since 1969." There have been some pretty good presidents who have not achieved this ranking.
Why not give a little consideration to what this administration and President has accomplished for good instead of focusing the readers on the possible negatives. GIVE THE MAN A BREAK. In some ways he has earned it. Am I a total supporter no, but fair is fair.
Ronald Kari
SaddleBrooke
