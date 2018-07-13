It's true that the Bible doesn't specifically address illegal immigration. However, several passages condemn the oppression and exploitation of foreigners living among us, notably Leviticus 19:33-34, Deuteronomy 24:14-18, and Zechariah 7:9-10. Foreigners are often listed along with widows and orphans, to be treated with compassion and justice. We also have James 5:4, a scathing condemnation of those who grow rich through exploitation: "The wages you failed to pay the workmen who mowed your fields are crying out against you. The cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord Almighty."
Americans pay billions every year to South American drug lords, devastating economies to enjoy a good time. Whole industries profit from illegal immigration, using the threat of deportation to keep poorly paid workers in line. If you want to end illegal immigration, look closer to home. Don't hide behind scripture to justify cruel government policies against poor families.
Gail Gibbs
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.