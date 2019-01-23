Two days in a row, letters have claimed we actually did vote donald trump to the presidency’s chair. He was not elected by the popular vote. Hillary Clinton received more than 3 million votes than trump. It is by the obsolete electoral college that made that him president.
Not the majority.
Let’s add Michael Cohen “The Fixer”. How much did his actions affect who and how they voted? What he did was criminal. And we are paying the price for actions in placing this illegitimate president. Russia did influence the election as well. NRA gave over 30 million to trump campaign. Where did that money come from? (Hint think dark.)
The number one priority of the trump transition team was to legitimize the election. Because they knew they were wrong.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
