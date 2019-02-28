Daniel Patrick Moynihan is credited with saying to a political opponent that the fellow was entitled to his own opinions but not to his own facts. Writers to the Star seem to not get their facts straight in a number of ways. Here are two:
1) The Senate was not asked to ratify the Iran nuclear "deal" because it was conducted under an existing treaty which was ratified by the Senate more than 20 years ago. As an existing ratified treaty, it is U.S. law; the enforcement of which (for the U.S.), is the sole responsibility of our president.
2) Sovereign debt is not like other debt. It cannot be "called." If other nations want to get their money back, they have to sell the U.S. bonds they hold to some other party — the U.S. does not have to pay off its bonds, actually ever (although not without consequences), if the Congress so chooses.
Erroneous opinion is not actually fake news, but is sure looks like it sometimes.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.