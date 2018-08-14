I don't know which Sunday letter is more absurd, "Film spotlights truth about Democrats" or "Bullying media sets poor example."
In the former, I wonder if the letter writer is aware that the Republican and Democratic parties switched their party lines roughly around the time that the Civil Rights act of 1964 was passed by the southern Democrat, Lyndon Johnson. That was a bridge too far for most Democrats who switched party affiliations to Republican.
Filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza has found a cash cow because he realizes that the more outrageous his claims are, the more people will flock to hear what he has to say. That doesn't make it the truth. That's a tragedy.
As for the latter, what media sources is the writer referencing, as I know of no such reports (except for Fox)? I've never heard a reporter ridicule the president, his family, or shout down anyone. I have seen the public ridicule the press and shout them down, reporters who are protected by the First Amendment.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.