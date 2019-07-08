About nine years ago, I read an article online entitled “10 Signs the U.S. is Becoming a Third World Country”. The author stated that “…the definition has come to be synonymous with ...where a wealthy class of ruling elites segment society into the haves and have-nots....”
Here, according to the author are “the obvious signs that the United States is beginning to resemble a Third World country”: 1) Rising unemployment and poverty (12.3% in 2017, an estimated 39.7 million Americans); 2) Economic dependence (China); Declining civil rights (“…draconian measures that restrict the political rights and civil liberties of its citizens”); 4) Increasing political corruption (“When… [it] becomes the accepted norm…”; 5) Military patrolling the streets; 6) Failing infrastructure; 7) Disappearing middle class (income gap); 8) Devalued currency (“The U.S. dollar has declined 96%”; 9) Controlling the media (fake news); and Capital Controls (“…keep wealth within [the] borders.”).
Does any of this sound familiar? Your vote will be extremely important in 2020.
Happy 4th of July.
Norma Guest
East side
