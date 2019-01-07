The Deceiver-in-Chief constantly belittles the Special Counsel’s investigation as taking longer than any other in history with no results. Of course, even his supporters now know he has a problem with facts. Since he suffers from a history-knowledge deficiency, let me mention some facts.
Watergate ran 4 years; Iran-Contra-7 years; Whitewater 6.5 years; and, Russian interference-1.7 thus far.
Indictments during Watergate totaled 69; Iran-Contra-13; Whitewater-15; and, Russian interference-36 (thus far).
And, the authoritarian’s biggest concern, cost. Watergate cost the United States $48 million; Iran-Contra-101 million; Whitewater-107 million; and, Russia-$17 million, with a chance of profit from Manafort’s forfeitures.
While only 40 percent favored impeaching Nixon and 36 percent, Clinton, over 50 percent favor that for the current president.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
