Re: the March 1 letter to the editor "Democrats give Cohen platform for more lies."
The author excoriates the members of the committee in front of whom Michael Cohen testified — and Cohen himself — for allowing him to bury himself "deeper and deeper with his blatant lies and fabrications about Russian collusion while trying to impeach" Donald Trump. Obviously, she is writing about a hearing she did not watch because Cohen said that to his knowledge there was no collusion between Trump and Russia during the campaign.
It's like writing a scathing book review of a book you haven't read. She also is apparently not aware that Democrats (Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Shumer) did try to "come to the table" with Trump and even made a deal about DACA, only to have him renege the next day because of the outrage expressed by his oh-so-knowledgeable domestic affairs advisors: Hannity, Limbaugh and Coulter. It's hard to make a deal with someone who can't be trusted. "Once burnt, twice shy."
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
