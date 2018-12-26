Enough is enough. Stagnant wages, heavy household debt, government shutdowns, federal debt limit with possible default all point to an economic precipice. Rampant unthinking changes of international policy rattle allies and encourage authoritarians. Laxity in guarding our democracy has reached a tipping point. Our near term future is too fraught with turmoil and risk to keep it in the hands of our increasingly dysfunctional and isolated president. Charles Black wrote that High crimes and Misdemeanors are “serious assaults on the integrity of the processes of government,” or are “such crimes as would so stain a president as to make his continuance in office dangerous to public order.” I believe that Mr. Trump's collection of misdeeds and manifest incompetencies rise to the level of being dangerous to the public order. Let's give Mr. Pence a chance to restore some measure of order until 2020 when new choices can be made.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
