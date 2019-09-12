Why do we continue to reward mass killers by putting their names and photos in every newspaper and on every TV in the country? Haven’t we realized that many of these disturbed, angry and lonely people are desperate to be noticed, and see mass murder is a way to end their troubled lives in a blaze of national notoriety? We all know that behavior that is reinforced tends to be repeated. Why then are we surprised when mass killings come in clusters and beget more mass killings? Do we really need to know the names of the killers and see their photos? Is our curiosity really so morbid that we’re willing to encourage more deaths by satisfying our need to see what these people look like and know who they are?
Llimit the reporting to the events but please don’t give the killers the notoriety they seek!
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.