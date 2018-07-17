For once, I'm with Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party. During the last (nine) months of the Obama administration, the Republicans blocked voting on President Obama's Supreme Court nominee because they felt that they should wait until after the November elections so that the "people could speak".
Therefore, I should assume that they will continue that egalitarian position for Trump's nominee and wait until after the mid-term elections. Anyone want to bet that letting the "people speak" isn't important to the Republicans now? They can, of course, prove me wrong and show that they are not hypocrites and delay the voting. I wouldn't bet on that-would you?
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.