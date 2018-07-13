Sen. Jeff Flake should vote no on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. The GOP has put America in danger by allowing 45 free reign. They owe us the right of free choice. They stole the seat from Merrick Garland. How hypocritical that they want to vote now.
Kavanaugh is a threat to gun safety laws that most Americans want. He is a threat to women's health choices. It is common to be pro life and also for a women's right to choose. How dare anyone think they should have control over women's health care! Most important, Kavanaugh's legal history shows a clear tendency to excuse presidential abuse of the law. Trump chose him for self preservation. Let the voters have a voice.
Patricia Scott
Green Valley
