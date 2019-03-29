While I have to admit I was hoping Robert Mueller's report would be a scathing indictment of the harebrain-in-chief I have to acknowledge that I accept the validity of the diligently researched result. I don't see any reason to second guess his findings. Hopefully Dems will feel the same and move on. It would not be an admission of defeat.
There are so many travesties visited upon the USA by Trump and his cronies that it would be self-defeating to continue to try and harvest this particular issue while ignoring the big picture. Dwelling on this would ultimately be viewed as a negative, sour grapes stance, particularly by the huge middle ground voters. Which would be harmful to Dem credibility as they mount the effort to unseat bozo.
Let's move on.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
