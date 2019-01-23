Dear Mr. President Donald Trump
I’m writing to you as a disabled veteran, and an American citizen. The fact that politics is preventing any republicans or democrats from standing up to you and doing the right thing by telling you of the inference and perception you are giving the country, shows a lack of intestinal fortitude on the republican and democratic leadership of our government. I have written all the US Senators to include all the Republicans in Congress and democrats. I have told them how I feel and that you could do much better. Are we really this unconcern for American citizens that we will prevent them from having food on their table, prevent them from paying their bills, their homes mortgage? Starving people in poverty denying them food stamps. Neglecting our heritage, letting parks and natural resources run down. Destroying our infrastructure. It’s obvious Trump does not care for anyone but himself. You are the worst president in history.
Joseph Miceli
Sierra Vista
