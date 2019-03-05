Dear Editor:
The Press just can't resist likening President Trump's nationalism to that of Nazi Germany. After all, they say, the first word in Nazi is "national". The President's is a benign nationalism compared to the malignant and evil nationalism of the Nazis.
There is nothing subjective here. Nazi nationalism included repression, murder, genocide, death camps, and world conquest. The other end of the spectrum from President Trump's "America First" and "MAGA" goals.
I suggest one think of American nationalism as unifying for the common good. Much like the titles of the NFL, NBA, NHL, and the National Broadcasting Company.
Jim Terry
East side
