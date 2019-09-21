I wish to address two letters from Wednesday’s edition. One writer wanted to give gun lovers what the Constitution promised. Be aware that at the time of the Constitution, citizens had the same weapons, with the same firepower, as the armies of the day. Using this logic, citizens would be allowed fully-automatic weapons today, which they are not. The Second Amendment has been restricted to account for modern weaponry. Regarding the letter about Trump corrupting leaders, the JTR (Joint Travel Regulations) apply to all military members and federal employees. If the property offers the government rate, there is no restriction to using the property. To consider this as an appearance of improper conduct is stretching facts into fiction. At the government rate, most hotels barely break even, but it allows them to fill empty rooms. The choice is up to the traveler, even When Trump is President.
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
