Re: the March 3 article "Trump lets loose on Democrats in fiery 2-hour talk."
How totally heartrending to read about our current resident of the White House give a speech so base, so ignorant, so insulting to so many people, smiling through it all, only for a photo op,
Think about the patriots being hung, shot, sliced with swords and bayonets, yet continued fighting to start our new country and pull apart from King George in 1700s. Think about how they were starved, hid their wives and children, set up meetings, were found out and caught and dragged away to die . The patriots who kept persevering to pull away from madmen trying to hold the people hostage. A leader who hid truths, lied to the people, robbed his people for his own benefit.
I wept.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
