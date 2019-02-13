A letter appeared in last Friday’s Daily Star (February 8, p. A5) complaining that there were too many conservative columnists. He could put up with a few moderate conservatives, but lately conservatives were “appearing daily, spewing out their hateful, racist commentaries”.
Now I read the Daily Star five days a week and I read most of the columns, but I have never noticed hateful and racist comments by any of the columnists. I am a political moderate who likes to see both sides of things. I think that recently the Daily Star has had good balance in its opinion pages, if not always in its news reporting.
I am aware, though, that some liberal partisans are inclined to call racist anyone who disagrees with them. This is a deplorable practice, but quite common. How our letter writer could see hateful and racist ideas in the Daily Star columns is beyond me. Perhaps he is a liberal who does not want to see both sides of political issues.
Tom Griffith
Green Valley
