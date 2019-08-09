Mary C. Curtis urges us to define Baltimore by its people and not by (President) Trump. I agree 100%. As this editorial was being published, Baltimore recorded its 200th homicide for the year – a young woman shot in the head in her car. This puts Baltimore on track to be the nation’s murder again. Bernie Sanders called Baltimore a third-world country. Also, the statistical website Numbeo has ranked Baltimore as the 18th most dangerous city in THE WORLD! Baltimore has been a one-party (Democrat) city for over 50 years. Even the Baltimore Sun, on January 1st, 2019, opined, “The grinding, depressing reality of Baltimore – the insane gun violence, four consecutive years of 300-plus homicides. I’s the dreary, suffocating cloud that hovers over everything…something big is broken beyond the repair of the current leadership…in this deep blue city.” President Trump is not the problem. Liberalism is the problem!
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
