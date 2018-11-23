Our current President not realizing the 9th Circuit has 29 judges decides all must be Obama’s judges. After listening to the President calling the 9th a total disaster Gov. Ducey remarks about the 9th comes to mind. In 2016 Ducey’s general counsell said “the 9th is just too large and takes too long to gain resolution”. The next day Ducey admitted that there’s an ideological reason for his push to move Arizona out of the 9th Circuit. When in Oro Valley I asked Ducey about this contradiction. He said he wants an all Conservative 9th district court for Arizona and four other states. Seems ideology is the criteria for our court system. But Ducey was not finished yet. He decided that Arizona’s Supreme court should have two more justices (Republicans) again because of the work load. Not to be outdone then Sen. Shooter proclaimed “more justices will lead to more justice”. Seems the scales of Justice should tip toward Conservatives.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.