Unfortunately for the world, lying has become a bad habit which pervades society. For America this is particularly dangerous since many politicians lie. They lie about little local matters and they lie about big menacing national problems. In Islam, lying is considered abhorrent. In the Holy Qur'an it states "shun false speech" (22:31). When asked what the worst habit was, the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace and blessings be upon him) simply said, "lying."
The reason is one lies to conceal other misdeeds. When one tells the truth one has to admit his/her bad habits. One cannot simply lie about them anymore or cover them up. So by giving up lying, one reforms one's character. This is one core tenet of not only Islam, but of Judaism, Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism and most, if not all, other faiths as well.
God grant us all, particularly our political leaders, the courage to give up lying.
Nusrat Kathleen Aziz
Southwest side
