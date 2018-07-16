Is this a joke?
So Trump wants us to believe the statements he made in London that:
1. His poll numbers are higher than Abe Lincoln's. ( a). they did not poll in Lincoln's time. ( b) he has the highest poll numbers - if you only consider the Republicans maybe - not with the majority of US citizens. Polls don't have an electoral college. But then Trump doesn't consider Democrats citizens.
2. That the GDP has increased 2 to 3 times since he became president. Proving unequivicably that he does not know what the GDP is. Check it on Snopes or politifact.
I wonder that this "excellent student" who supposedly has an Economics degree from Wharton - ever graduated from there. My guess - Daddy paid for it or some surrogate wrote his papers and took his tests.
What an idiot he proves himself to be.
Sue
Sue Rowen
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.