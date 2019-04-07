His lies are of biblical proportions. He deceives to get his wants. His friends are like him, they are greedy and mad for power. His achievements benefit the rich and powerful. He holds children for ransom. The poor are of little concern unless he can use them for his own benefit. His word has no value. For him the planet is for exploitation despite the negative outcomes. If we do not stop him, fire will be our inheritance for surely the power of the sun will not be contained by nature ravaged through inaction. There will be hell to pay.
Frank Ganz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.