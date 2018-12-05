Re: the Dec. 3 pro and con "Is a carbon tax the right way to fight climate change?"
It would seem better to light a candle rather than curse the darkness.
My idea is to adjust the license fee to recognize that lighter cars make less of a dent into the road repairs and to carbon tax.
Adjusting the license fee to give a break to these people who use cars with more gas mileage rather than what I see where more people are using heaver vehicles (more gas) for everyday use. I know this will fly in the face of the manufacture's of trucks and SUVs and the Trump teaching to get us to lower expectations over mileage rates but has to be said. I know this is in the legislator's court but I have sent this to them without even a note for receipt.
Dale Anderson
Northwest side
