Letters fearing the U.S. being overrun by letting in "everyone in the Third World" and going broke are a bit overwrought. Simple numbers: 622 million live in those countries. Even the questionable number of 14,000 in the "caravan" constitutes 0.0002 percent of that 622 million. Not exactly everyone. Two Americans alone, Bezos and Gates, are worth $240 billion. Let them keep $10 billion each and there'd still be enough to give $14,000 each to 22 million immigrants to get started. Not a plan, but it does give perspective. And most of those coming here for a better life have traveled up to 2,000 miles to become Americans. Jeff and Bill struggled through comfortable childhoods, Ivy League schools, and apparently overcharging for their goods and services for their shares of the American pie.
Bill Baker
West side
