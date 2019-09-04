Did you ever wonder what loved ones who left this world 15 or 20 years ago would think of what is normal today? Would they be shocked or amused at cries to destroy Jefferson and Washington's sculptures at Mount Rushmore? Would they say yea or nay to movements to "right wrongs" done by ancestors hundreds of years ago? Would they suggest that the victims' country men who sold them into slavery should pay compensation? Should we track down the descendents of those who led the Salem Witch trials to accept responsibility? We can't forget that in turn, Irish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, and Jewish, and others were treated badly. My father, deserted by his father, learned a trade at 16, and worked to help his family. Today there are challenges unimagined in the past. We can't change how cultures advanced by might. We can change our attitude, and help all of our people move forward and work as a united force to find our commonality not devision. Live with dignety.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
