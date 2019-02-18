Aurora, Illinois,fired Employee, kills 5 former Co-workers and also wounded 5 Officers!! What happened? We don't Care anymore? 5 innocent People died? They probably had families!! What Border crisis!! Our Emergency is here in our own country and our own citizens committing the slaughter's!! No undocumented was involved! A American with a weapon, a citizen of America!! Oh well, #45 is in Florida playing golf and worried about our Miracle Wall.

David E. Leon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

