Aurora, Illinois,fired Employee, kills 5 former Co-workers and also wounded 5 Officers!! What happened? We don't Care anymore? 5 innocent People died? They probably had families!! What Border crisis!! Our Emergency is here in our own country and our own citizens committing the slaughter's!! No undocumented was involved! A American with a weapon, a citizen of America!! Oh well, #45 is in Florida playing golf and worried about our Miracle Wall.
David E. Leon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.