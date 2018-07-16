In the short time since November of 2016 we have experienced the following:
1. The election of a president who lost the total vote by more than 2 million votes.
2. A Republican helped by Russia interfering in the election.
3. We have alienated our allies in NATO while embracing our enemies, North Korea and Russia.
4. While the planet warms, we have resigned from the accord to combat global warming.
5. We are against nuclear proliferation but resigned from the Iran nuclear agreement.
6. We are a nation of immigrants who now demonize immigrants.
7. We are a family oriented society who have forcibly separated children from parents at the border.
8. We prohibit religious discrimination but allow discrimination for religious reasons.
9. We tolerate a president who lies and labels the truth as false news.
On and on it goes, an un-American alternate universe which needs major overhaul.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.