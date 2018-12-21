Re: the Dec. 16 letter to the editor 'Besides Heins, 'Pickles,' the Star disappoints.'
To the letter writer and anyone who feels the same way, that this newspaper and the thousands of people working in the mainstream media are spreading fake news, look, I know that facts are stubborn things. They just won't go away, no matter how hard you try to ignore them. It's terribly uncomfortable to question your long-held belief system and then admit you made a mistake, but there is no getting around it anymore.
Our democracy is being dismantled, in slow motion. We are losing our country, not to foreigners, or immigrants, or socialism, or Muslims, but from within — from good Americans who have become complacent and self-righteous. We refuse to admit our mistakes and look reality square in the face. The future of our democracy will be lost if we lose our moral compass and refuse to accept the truth. Start with the Fact Check section in the same edition. If you can dispute a single word there, let's hear it.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
