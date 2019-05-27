Trump vowed to be disruptive. After over 10,000 untruths it is impossible to recall all of the outrageous acts and lies.
On his inauguration day protest marches around the world occurred. The next day it was proclaimed that the attendance at the inauguration was the greatest ever. This lie was to set the stage for an incessant onslaught on our ability keep up with the latest one. People who study despots that seize control of the masses told us of this strategy, making their citizens numb to the lies, but more importantly, not caring about the truth.
We are now at a critical point in our country. Our AG is not honest in his dealings. The president is clearly a liar. How many other liars would you actively support in your business or family life?
What will this man have to do to make you take a seriously look at his record? Or is the mutual hatred towards liberals enough to overlook his faults.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.