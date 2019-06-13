Some stories are too dripping with irony to not share. This is one of them.
This past weekend I was sitting in an airline lounge before my flight back to Tucson. As I started to put my possessions away before proceeding to my gate, a gentleman noticed that I was reading the Mueller Report. He volunteered "damn shame what that man has done to this country". Because I did not know if he was referring to the Report's subject or to its author, I decided to be judicious and simply replied "well, that depends on which side of the fence you are on". He then asked a number of questions that made it clear he was referring to Mueller, but had no idea about the Report's content. I ended our conversation with a suggestion that he read the Report.
Suggestion to young people and political commentators: read before you critique.
Bruce Skolnik
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.