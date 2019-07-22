It 's time to return to our beginnings. The Old Testament is the root of our beliefs. The Jews, Christians and even the Muslims are based on the faith of Abraham. Those times consisted of tribes with distinct boundaries and rigid rules of belonging.
Today I am looking for a tribe to which I can belong comfortably. I am a liberal, politically. Narrows the search somewhat.
Religiously I am non practicing Catholic as I do not believe I am superior in any way to my friends of many other faiths.
Morally I cannot join the Trump Tribe as I take the 10 Commandments seriously, especially the ones about Adultery and Lying.
I believe children are a gift from God and should be treated as such. Every effort should be made to protect them from evil. The immigration Tribe would reject me.
I love God more than money and that would limit me.
I would need a White Tribe for I cannot change my color.
Am I a tribe of one?
Sue Rux
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.