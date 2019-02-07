According to the Associated Press, "Kathleen Kraninger, the President's new director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, proposed eliminating nearly all of the substantive requirements of new payday lending regulations."
If this isn't enough to convince dyed-in-the-wool Trump supporters that he is hell-bent on undermining what remains of the good accomplished in previous years, consider this: The Bible forbids usury. That is exactly the word describing the excessive interest which predatory lenders charge. Where is the outcry from the Christian leadership, so vocal on other issues? Or are they, like Trump and his "religious" Republicans, loath to criticize these rich hands that feed them?
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.