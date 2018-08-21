Re: the Aug. 19 article "Homicides in Tucson are on rise, but no one is sure why."
I read in the Star that the homicide rate is up locally and nationally but “no one is sure why.” The proximal causes are listed as domestic violence, mental and emotional health issues (60 to 70 percent), escalating bar fights, and of course, drug violence and access to guns. But the root cause is much more difficult to admit, and to politically solve: poverty and income inequality.
Inadequate finances strain marriages, threaten home stability and lead to desperation. In the days of my youth there was a growing middle class. Now, it is declining and people on the bottom see little way out or up. Real incomes increased 2 percent, if at all, over the past decade, while incomes at the top continue to soar. I remember the '50s and '60s, when tax rates were high, living wages were paid, education was supported, and people (like my family) got ahead. Do you?
Christine Flanagan
Sun City
