Why doesn’t our current President have Mexico put up the razor-wire, build the wall and totally make sure they pay for it? Then our federal workers could all get back to work! He needs to do something quickly before the Dems and the Russia investigation totally “sink him.” I didn’t vote for Donald or Hillary and sure didn’t want her back in the White House! If Trump wants more razor wire now, why does he need a wall? here aren’t enough pliers or wire-cutters in Mexico for them to cut their way into the U.S. It is being called a fence, steel-slats, a wall or a barrier. What exactly is it? Maybe “the Donald” can get some blueprints from China and build something like the “Great Wall” but eliminate the walkway on the top? Lots of questions to ponder here. Sorry.
Kenneth Unwin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.