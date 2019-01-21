First of all, I am not a radical left-wing liberal. I am, however, an 80-year-old retired business owner who loves this country more than anyone can imagine. I am well educated, law-abiding and financially independent. I am proud to say I served my country in the U.S. Navy for six years.
My children, grandchildren and great grandchildren love this country as do I. However, I greatly fear they will not continue to enjoy the blessings America has always offered and represented. I fear it is very close to all going away.
The current resident of the White House (who some call president) is destroying all we hold dear. Even more alarming are the number of people (in and out of government) who continue to believe his distorted viewpoints and support his destructive agenda.
Wake up America . . . before it’s too late!
Ken Easton
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.