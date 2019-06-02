Re: the May 15 article "Birth rate down for 4th straight year in US; labor shortages now a concern."
According to the author “an estimated 5.7 million babies would have been born in the past decade if fertility rates hadn’t fallen from pre-recession levels.” Some women wait to start families. Some choose not to have children at all. Statistics also measure fertility rates based on U.S. economics and the wealth of our nation. According to the CDC, over 600,000 abortions were performed per year in the U.S. between 2009-2015 alone; totaling over 4.2 million abortions in seven years. Could that include some of our future laborers?
Sara Calvert
Midtown
