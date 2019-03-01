Re: the Feb. 28 column "New Florida resident flabbergasted that high-tax states don't get it."
Columnist Cal Thomas conveniently left out a few facts in praising the Florida approach to economic development in comparison to New York and California. In 2017, the per capita personal income in Florida was $47,684, in California it was $59,796 and in New York it was $64,570. Not only is personal income substantially higher in California and New York, it is increasing more rapidly. The change in personal income from 2012 to 2017 was $11,045 in California, $10,249 in New York and only $6,740 in Florida. Personal income in Florida is low compared to California and New York.
It should also be noted that Florida is very dependent on the federal government. For every dollar Florida pays in federal taxes they receive about $4.50 in return. New York only gets about $0.80 in return and California about $0.95 in return. Taxes are low in Florida because their income is low and other states are subsidizing Florida.
Dale Stein
Foothills
