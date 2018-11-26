All western intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have basically confirmed the identity of the murderer of the U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It is the same person indirectly responsible for the death of close to 90,000 Yemeni children, victims of a ruthless war which Saudi Arabia brutally wages against that country with the help of U.S. weapons.
President Trump and his family members, however, are closely allied with that person, and they rather suppress the principles of democracy and basic human rights than to cut their business dealings with that country. The Trump conglomerate and Saudi financiers are in close cahoots with each other and rather resort to murder than to allow any critic to reveal the truth. I used to believe that the USA was a free and liberal country; now I see a Macchiavellian ruler at its helm who is in open warfare with our entire legal system.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
