There are a number of media reports suggesting that the 'Trump 2020' flags are made in China which raises a general question of where other things were made. Some suggested answers have been found,
- friends are made in Russia and North Korea
- opponents are made in the Republican party
- tweets are made in haste
- inauguration crowd estimates are made in error
- fake fake news claims are made in press briefings
- retractions are made in press briefings
- presidential signatures are made in big print
- job losses are made in the WhiteHouse team
Prayers for a better future are made in hope.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.