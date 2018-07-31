There are a number of media reports suggesting that the 'Trump 2020' flags are made in China which raises a general question of where other things were made. Some suggested answers have been found,

- friends are made in Russia and North Korea

- opponents are made in the Republican party

- tweets are made in haste

- inauguration crowd estimates are made in error

- fake fake news claims are made in press briefings

- retractions are made in press briefings

- presidential signatures are made in big print

- job losses are made in the WhiteHouse team

Prayers for a better future are made in hope.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Downtown

