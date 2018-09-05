The overly used political slogan "Make American Great Again," appears to have begun with Ronald Reagan's campaign in 1980. . ."Let's Make American Great Again." Former President Clinton used MAGA in his 1992 campaign. Within the political bubble, the phrase has been used by any number of other politicians, as well as being used in venues beyond it's original intent. With the passing of Senator McCain and other recent events, it seems that the phrased has become the equivalent to "love is in the eyes of the beholder." Viewing MAGA from a political perspective, it's unavoidable to come to a similar conclusion. From the New York governor to the senator's daughter, "Make America Great Again" still seems to be what you want it to be, translated to the emotion of a stubborn partisanship . Too bad we can't lay that to rest along with one of our real heroes. RIP John McCain.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.